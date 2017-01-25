Man arrested over racist abuse towards Brexit campaigner Gina Miller

Miller spoke outside the Supreme Court…

A man has been arrested over the online racist abuse towards Brexit campaigner Gina Miller.

A 50-year-old man in Knightsbridge was arrested on the suspicion of “racially aggravated malicious communications”, this is in relation to online threats made in November.

The Metropolitan Police also announced that they issued eight “cease and desist notices” against people across the country.

Speaking outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday, Miller said: “I have therefore been shocked by the levels of personal abuse that I have received from many quarters over the last seven months for simply bringing and asking a legitimate question.”

“I sincerely hope that going forward that people who stand in positions of power and profile are much quicker in condemning those who cross the lines of common decency and mutual respect.”