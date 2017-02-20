Lords set to begin debating Brexit bill

What happens next?

Lords are set to begin debating the Brexit bill.

MPs having backed the bill which will allow Prime Minister Theresa May to inform the EU of the UK’s intention to leave.

The government does not however have the majority in the House of Lords, a record of 190 peers are due to speak. As well as this a number of amendments will be put forward.

Opposition and crossbench peers are looking to discuss the rights of EU citizens in Britain and the role in parliament scrutinising the process.

May would like to trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty by the end of March.

The debate has been set aside five days for the various different stages involved in the EU (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill.

This will start with the Second Reading, Lords will debate the general principles of the bill.

The Second Reading will begin at 15:30 GMT and will come to an end on Tuesday.