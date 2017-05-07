Liberal Democrats pledge to keep triple lock pensions

GE2017

The Lib Dems have promised to protect state pensions in their general election pledge with the triple lock.

Sir Vince Cable the former business secretary for the Lib Dems said: The guiding principle of the pensions system must be to ensure that none are left unable to meet their basic needs for survival and participation in society, and that everyone is treated with the respect and dignity they deserve.”

Pensioners who receive a higher income of over£45,000 will not receive the winter fuel allowance.