Latest in spy poisoning: EU recalls envoy in support for UK

Convoy spotted leaving the British embassy in Moscow

EU leaders have backed Britain in blaming Russia over the nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy and recalled their envoy to Moscow in a symbolic protest. The leaders agreed it was “highly likely” Russia was responsible for a nerve agent attack in the UK.

In a statement, the European Council of EU leaders agreed “there is no plausible alternative explanation”.

However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told media that they ‘regret’ the EU’s decision to recall its envoy.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported a convoy of vehicles leaving the British Embassy in Moscow today ahead of the Russian deadline for 23 diplomats to leave the country.

Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia remain in a critical but stable condition after the attack on 4 March. Skripal had been granted refuge in the UK in 2010 under a “spy swap” but was found unconscious with his 33-year daughter in Salisbury.