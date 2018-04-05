Latest in Russian spy poisoning: UK says 'all roads lead to Russia'

But Russia demands answers in spy probe

As Russia warned Britain that it could no longer ignore Moscow’s “legitimate” questions, the UK has maintained that all evidence points to Russia in the case of the former spy poisoned in Salisbury on March 4.

“There is no doubt that we have found nerve agent, that nerve agent has been identified to have been manufactured, we believe in Russia, and we believe that the nerve agent, the Novichok type of nerve agent is only capable of being produced by a nation state,” Security Minister Ben Wallace told BBC in an interview today.

“We can say that all roads lead to Russia, that we are beyond reasonable doubt that the Russian state is behind this,” he added.

Yesterday, Russia called a meeting of the global chemical watchdog but failed in its bid to join the probe by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

It then requested a UN Security Council meeting in New York today.

“It will not be possible to ignore the legitimate questions we are asking,” Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told media hours before the UN meeting.