Labour's General Election odds slashed after influx of cash

Labour in jeopardy?

Labour’s General Election odds have been slashed by Ladbrokes ahead of polling day on June 8th.



Pro-Labour support continues to pour in, and the weight of the money has seen Labour’s odds positively shift for the first time since Theresa May called a snap election, and it’s now 12/1 (from 16/1) they win the Most Seats, with a Labour majority chalked up at 20/1 (from 33/1).



The move consequently leaves the Tories to drift out to 1/25 in the seat betting (from 1/50) and 1/16 to land the overall majority (from 1/25).



And finally, Jeremy Corbyn is now into 7/1 to be PM by 1st July 2017.



Jessica Bridge of Ladbrokes said: “Money talks, and in little over 24 hours since Labour launched their manifesto we’ve seen their biggest and most positive shift in odds in weeks. The Tories are obviously still favoured in the betting, but it’s one-way traffic for Labour right now.”



Ladbrokes latest betting



Most Seats

Conservative 1/25

Labour 12/1

200/1 bar



Overall Majority

Conservative 1/16

No overall majority 12/1

Labour 16/1

500/1 bar



PM on 1st July 2017

Theresa May 1/16

Jeremy Corbyn 7/1

66/1 bar



