Labour propose one million genuinely affordable homes

…with new definition of affordable housing linked to incomes

Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn and Shadow Housing Secretary John Healey will today launch Labour’s affordable housing review and Green Paper consultation which proposes to build a million new genuinely affordable homes over 10 years, the majority for social rent, and a new definition of affordable housing linked to incomes.

The review, ‘Housing for the Many’, was initiated by Jeremy Corbyn during his speech to Labour Conference last year in Brighton and the work has been led by Shadow Housing Secretary, John Healey MP. The 50 point review will be launched by both politicians on Thursday in London.

The review sets out the Party’s aim to make affordable housing available to a broad range of people on ordinary incomes, including the ‘real middle’ of households that are currently too well-off for existing social housing, but struggle to afford to buy a home. It will also outline Labour’s plans to build housing at a scale not seen since the 1970s.

Amongst the proposals set out for consultation today are:





redefining ‘affordable housing’ by scrapping the Conservatives’ so-called ‘Affordable Rent’ at up to 80% of market rents, and introducing a new definition linked to incomes including: social rent, living rent and low-cost ownership

a new ‘duty to deliver’ affordable housing for councils, with a new needs assessment and enhanced ‘new homes bonus’ for affordable housing

a new English Sovereign Land Trust to make more land available, more cheaply

new borrowing freedoms and central funding to get councils and housing associations building at scale

a fully-fledged new Department for Housing, which will drive through our New Deal on housing.

Specifically to deal with the problems raised by the terrible fire at Grenfell Tower, the Green Paper will propose:





a new ‘Decent Homes 2’ target for social landlords, to include fire safety for the first time

a new independent national organisation and a Commissioner to represent the views of tenants

new reforms to increase transparency in the social housing sector by extending the Freedom of Information Act to housing associations and ensuring the routine public release of fire safety reports

fast-track reforms to allow tenants to take council and housing association landlords to court if their homes aren’t safe

