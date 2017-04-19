Labour MPs call on London mayor to help with general election campaign

How will Sadiq Khan help?

Labour MPs are seeking help from London’s mayor, Sadiq Khan to help with the party’s general election campaign.

Theresa May announced on Tuesday that she has plans to hold a general election on the 8 June, MPs are expected to back this in a vote on Wednesday.

Khan helped Labour’s strong performance in the 2015 general election, he later managed to snap up the keys to City Hall.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is unfavoured by some voters, MPs believe that Khan can help rally support for the party in London and the rest of the UK.

One Labour MP said: “He is the most powerful Labour politician in the country. I look forward to campaigning alongside him.”

Another backbencher added: “Sadiq will potentially be very helpful.”