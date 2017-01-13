Labour MP Tristram Hunt stands down to head V&A museum
By-election on the cards
Labour’s Tristram Hunt has stood down to run the Victoria and Albert Museum, it emerged today.
This will lead to a by-electiono in Stoke-on-Trent Central.
Hunt is to become the director of the V&A in South Kensington.
In a letter to local party members, he wrote: “As I enter a new role as a public servant, I will be leaving partisan politics behind me and will work impartially as a museum director.
“I am sorry to put you, the party and the people of Stoke-on-Trent through a by-election.
“I have no desire to rock the boat now and anyone who interprets my decision to leave in that way is just plain wrong.”