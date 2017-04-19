Labour MP does not support voting for Jeremy Corbyn to become Prime Minister

What was said?

Labour MP John Woodcock has made it known that he cannot support voting to make Jeremy Corbyn the next Prime Minister, he said this in a video message to his constituents.

Theresa May announced a snap election on Monday, if she gets backing from MPs, this will take place on the 8 June.

Woodcock said in his video message: “I am intending to seek re-nomination from my local Labour and Co-operative Parties to be their official candidate.

“But I will not countenance ever voting to make Jeremy Corbyn Britain’s prime minister.

“I realise that Jeremy has been elected and then re-elected as the leader of my party, but my first duty is to you, my constituents.

“Jeremy’s opposition to the Trident renewal programme is lifelong and is well known but more than that, I cannot countenance endorsing him for a role which I think even he, although he may say different in front of the cameras, does not think he is fit to carry out.

“My party, locally and nationally, will need to decide how to treat my desire for reselection in these circumstances.”

Woodcock’s comments will come as a blow to Jeremy Corbyn as he looks to begin a month-and-a-half of campaigning to try and beat the predicted victory for the Conservatives.

