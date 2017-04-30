Labour announces plans to ban zero-hours contracts

Here’s what was said

Labour has today announced they have plans to ban unpaid internships along with zero-hours contracts.

Labour wants to guarantee employees a set number of working hours per week as part of their 20 policies which is aimed toward ending the “rigged economy.”

Speaking on unpaid internships they want to ban this as “it’s not fair for some to get a leg up when others can’t afford to.”

MPs have scrutinised zero-hour contracts this year over the Sports Direct Shirebrook warehouse scandal and they said that it was being run like a “Victorian workhouse.”

John McDonnell the Shadow chancellor said: “These policies will be the cornerstone of the next Labour government’s programme to bring an end to the rigged economy that many experience in workplaces across Britain.”

“The scandal of six million people earning less than the living wage, and four million children growing up in poverty are not inevitable. It only takes a change of government to bring these outrages to an end.”