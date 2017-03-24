Khan refuses to comment on "stupid and disgraceful" tweet by Donald Trump Jr

What did he say?

London mayor Sadiq Khan has refused to comment on a “stupid and disgraceful” tweet by Donald Trump Jr on terrorist attacks.

The US President’s eldest son tweeted link to a news story that quoted Khan last year saying that acts of terrorism were “part and parcel of living in a big city.”

You have to be kidding me?!: Terror attacks are part of living in big city, says London Mayor Sadiq Khan https://t.co/uSm2pwRTjO — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) 22 March 2017

People on Twitter have called the tweet “disgraceful and stupid”.

“Look, I’m not going to respond to a Tweet from Donald Trump Jr. I’ve been doing far more important things over the last 24 hours,” Mr Khan told CNN on Thursday.

“What I do know is that the threat level in London and across the country is severe. That means an attack is highly likely.

“Terrorists hate the fact that, whether it’s London whether it’s New York, whether it’s Brussels… We have diverse communities living together peacefully.”