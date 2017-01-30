Khan calls for ban on Trump's visit to Britain

Here’s what the London mayor said

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called for Donald Trump’s state visit to Britain to be cancelled.

He told Sky News: “I am quite clear, this ban is cruel, this ban is shameful, while this ban is in place we should not be rolling out the red carpet for President Trump.

“I don’t think he should be coming on a state visit while the ban is in place, I couldn’t be clearer.”

He added: “I’m pleased that the Prime Minister has now said she and the Government do not agree with President Trump’s policy, which will affect many British citizens who have dual nationality, including Londoners born in countries affected by the ban.

“I will work with the Government on behalf of Londoners affected.”