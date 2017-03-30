Ken Livingstone dismisses controversial comments about Hitler

This is what happened…

As Ken Livingstone entered a disciplinary hearing, he dismissed any criticism of his controversial comments about Hitler.

The former London Mayor could be kicked out of Labour by a misconduct panel due to his claim that Hitler supported Zionism in the 1930s.

Livingstone said the claims that he said Hitler was a Zionist were “fake news”.

He currently faces a charge of engaging in conduct that was grossly detrimental to the party.

The row first came to light in April 2016, Livingstone was defending Labour MP Naz Shah over accusations she had made anti-Semitic social media posts.

He told BBC London: “When Hitler won his election in 1932, his policy then was that Jews should be moved to Israel. He was supporting Zionism before he went mad and ended up killing six million Jews.”

Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn suspended Livingstone from the party.