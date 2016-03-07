Junior aide to Sadiq Khan suspended over gun images and homophobic and sexist tweets

Aide suspended eight weeks ahead of mayoral election

A junior aide working for Sadiq Khan has been suspended after the discovery of offensive messages on social media.

Shueb Salar posed with airguns and at a shooting range, and posted various homophobic and sexist slurs on Twitter and Instagram.

Salar was suspended from his post as House of Commons-based parliamentary assistant to Khan on Sunday.

He had posted tweets boasting of spending a weekend “shooting stuff with real guns, knives, crossbows and bow and arrows”.

He also joked about being a hitman.

In other tweets he also referred to gay men as “f*cking faggots”, and to women as “hoes”.

He began working for Khan in November 2014.

Salar has removed his Instagram page, though a Google search reveals that the tagline for his page states: “I’ll follow you back if you’re not ugly”. He has also taken his Twitter feed down.

The Evening Standard broke the story. Here is their tweet with the picture of Salar holding what it thought to be a legal airgun:

Sadiq Khan aide posed with guns and claimed he could be a ‘hitman’ https://t.co/gbYR1kp8ct pic.twitter.com/liaCr2WK6V — Evening Standard (@standardnews) March 7, 2016

