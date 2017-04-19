John Bercow plans to stand for another term as speaker

Here’s what was said

The speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow Conservative MP is planning to stand for another term as speaker.

It was believed within the House of Commons that Bercow was planning to step down.

However, it has been revealed that Labour deputy, Lindsay Hoyle is in fact the favourite to take over the chair in the House of Commons.

Although should there be a big Conservative majority this could change for Hoyle.

Bercow’ spokeswoman said: “The Speaker is planning to, and has every intention of, standing in the forthcoming general election.”