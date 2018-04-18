Jeremy Hunt facing investigation over luxury flats purchase

Breaking.

One of Britain’s wealthiest politicians and health minister, Jeremy Hunt is now facing an investigation by a parliamentary watchdog over his failure to declare a property investment deal.

Hunt had apologised last week for failing to initially disclose his interest in Mare Pond Properties, set up to purchase luxury flats, saying it was an “honest administrative mistake”.

A spokeswoman for the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards has said today that a formal investigation has begun into why Hunt did not immediately disclose his stake in the firm on parliament’s register of members interests.

A spokesman for the department for health was not immediately available for comment.