Jeremy Corbyn’s car run’s over BBC cameraman's leg

This is what happened

Thursday a BBC cameraman’s leg was run over by Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn’s car whilst he was on his way for the manifesto signing. Corbyn was not driving

Cameraman, Giles Wooltorton was treated by paramedics whilst BBC’s political editor Laura Kuenssberg can be seen next to him.

Matt Spencer a Channel 4 journalist tweeted this pictures and videos of Wooltorton which tells the story of what happened:

This BBC cameraman has just had his leg ran over by the car Jeremy Corbyn arrived in at Labour’s manifesto signing. #GE2017 @5_News pic.twitter.com/oQCKEjubzW — Matt Spencer (@ThatMattSpencer) May 11, 2017

Spencer said in this tweet: “Jeremy Corbyn was in the car as the tyre ran over this man’s foot. He’s receiving medical treatment - Corbyn’s gone inside.”

Jeremy Corbyn was in the car as the tyre ran over this man’s foot. He’s receiving medical treatment - Corbyn’s gone inside. #GE2017 @5_News pic.twitter.com/mQykOfuVbs — Matt Spencer (@ThatMattSpencer) May 11, 2017

BBC Cameraman is explaining to paramedics how Corbyn’s car ran over his leg - we’re going to leave him to receive treatment. #GE2017 @5_News pic.twitter.com/KlANWwyTE1 — Matt Spencer (@ThatMattSpencer) May 11, 2017

A police officer has just arrived at the scene where a cameraman was hit by the car Jeremy Corbyn was travelling in. #GE2017 @5_News pic.twitter.com/VzRZspCy4V — Matt Spencer (@ThatMattSpencer) May 11, 2017