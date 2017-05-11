Jeremy Corbyn’s car run’s over BBC cameraman's leg

11 May 2017 | By Mark Fitt

Jeremy Corbyn

This is what happened

Thursday a BBC cameraman’s leg was run over by Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn’s car whilst he was on his way for the manifesto signing. Corbyn was not driving

Cameraman, Giles Wooltorton was treated by paramedics whilst BBC’s political editor Laura Kuenssberg can be seen next to him.

Matt Spencer a Channel 4 journalist tweeted this pictures and videos of Wooltorton which tells the story of what happened:

Spencer said in this tweet: “Jeremy Corbyn was in the car as the tyre ran over this man’s foot. He’s receiving medical treatment - Corbyn’s gone inside.”

 

