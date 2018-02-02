Jeremy Corbyn reveals his tax return to put pressure on PM

Here’s how much the labour leader earned in 2016-17

Jeremy has revealed today that he paid £48,079.80 in tax in 2016-17 in a bid to pressure Theresa May to publish her full tax return figures.

The Labour leader received a total income of £136,762, including his salary as an MP, and paid a total of £48,079.80 in tax.

While releasing the scanned copies of the tax returns, Corbyn said: “Tax avoidance and evasion deprive our public services of tens of billions of pounds every year and will only be tackled if we have the political will to do it.

“We cannot expect the public to trust us as party leaders, if we are not prepared to be open and honest about our own tax arrangements.”

May last published her tax return in 2016, which showed she earned £112,426 from her salaries as an MP and home secretary and paid £40,023 in tax.However she refused to do the same last year after becoming the PM as Downing Street said there was “no longstanding convention” that required her to do so.

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell also showed that he received an income of £87,353 and paid £24,099 in tax. He received a small dividend from savings he has in a credit union he helped set up in his constituency.