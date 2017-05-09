Jeremy Corbyn launches General Election campaign

This is what Corbyn said

At the official launch of Labour’s General Election campaign Corbyn has hit out at a system which he claimed was “rigged for the rich”.

Corbyn highlighted the Sunday Time’s Rich List of 1,000 people or families whose wealth rose by £83bn in the past year. This was fuelled by a “Brexit boom” as shares rose and the pound fell.

Speaking in Manchester, he said: “In the last year, Britain’s 1,000 richest people have seen their wealth rise by 14 per cent to £658 billion — that’s nearly six times the budget of our NHS.

“Imagine the outcry if public sector workers put in for a 14 per cent pay rise. But it’s no surprise that the richest have got even richer after the tens of billions the Tories have handed them in tax cuts. That’s what we mean when we say the system is rigged for the rich.”

He added: “When Labour wins, there will be a reckoning for those who thought they could get away with asset-stripping our industry, crashing our economy through their greed and ripping off workers and consumers.”