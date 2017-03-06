Jeremy Corbyn defends tax affairs

These are the figures…

Jeremy Corbyn has defended his tax affairs saying there is “nothing missing, nothing hidden”, this follows claims that he failed to declare £40,000 of his income.

The Labour leader released details of his earnings on his website, he said his taxes had been “fully paid”.

The information on the website lead to suggestions that Corbyn had failed to declare a top-up salary for being leader of the party.

The details on the website showed that Corbyn earned £114,342 in 2015/16, he paid £35,298 in tax.

His tax return showed that he earnt £77,019 from all employments, £36,045 from UK pensions and state benefits, a total of £1,200 profit from self-employment. As well as this there was £78 in interest from UK bank and building societies during the period.

A Labour spokesman said: “We are confident the total income of £114,342 in the tax return is correct, as is the income tax charge of £35,298. Nearly all the tax was paid at source.”

