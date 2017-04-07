Jeremy Corbyn condemns US air strike on Syria

This is what Corbyn said…

Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn has condemned the US air strike on a Syrian military airbase which took place after a chemical attack on civilians.

Corbyn believes that President Donald Trump’s decision to take military action could bring more conflict.

The US launched a missile attack on a Syrian military base thought to be the launch site for the chemical attack on Tuesday.

At least 72 people, including 20 children were killed in the Idlib province.

Corbyn said in a statement: “Tuesday’s horrific chemical attack was a war crime which requires urgent independent UN investigation and those responsible must be held to account.

“But unilateral military action without legal authorisation or independent verification risks intensifying a multi-sided conflict that has already killed hundreds of thousands of people.”

