It's official: Royal baby named 'Louis Arthur Charles'
Kensington Palace has confirmed
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have named their new son Louis Arthur Charles.
The new prince — fifth in line to the throne — was born at 11:01 BST on Monday at the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in London, weighing 8lb 7oz.
Kensington Palace confirmed in a tweet:
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles.
The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge. pic.twitter.com/4DUwsLv5JQ
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 27, 2018