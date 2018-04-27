It's official: Royal baby named 'Louis Arthur Charles'

27 April 2018 | By LLB Reporter

royal baby 3

Kensington Palace has confirmed

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have named their new son Louis Arthur Charles.

The new prince — fifth in line to the throne — was born at 11:01 BST on Monday at the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in London, weighing 8lb 7oz.

Kensington Palace confirmed in a tweet:

 

Related Articles

Social Bookmarks