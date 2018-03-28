Islamist terror threat to get worse in Britain? Here's what security experts say

‘Will use every capability at our disposal to defeat them’, Theresa May warns in the foreword

According to security service chiefs, the threat of an Islamist terror attack on Britain will remain high for at least another two years and may get even worse.

The collapse of so-called Islamic State in Syria and Iraq, combined with more online radicalisation, means that the risk of terrorism on UK soil could increase further, according to the new National Security Capability Review (NSCR) to be published today.

In the foreword to the document drafted by intelligence and security officials, Prime Minister Theresa May has warned Britain’s enemies that she “will use every capability at our disposal to defeat them”.

“Over the past year in the UK we have witnessed appalling terrorist attacks in London and Manchester, but also a brazen and reckless act of aggression on the streets of Salisbury: attempted murder using an illegal chemical weapons, amounting to an unlawful use of force against the UK,” May adds.

The review was partly a response to last year’s attacks.

Security minister Ben Wallace also told Sky News the terror threat “isn’t going to go away”. “There’s no quick fix to it and, in the 21st Century, threats to Britain’s national security can be prosecuted through unconventional means as well as through conventional means,” he said.