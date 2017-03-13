Investigation underway after PM’s schedule was “left on a train”

What happened?

An investigation is underway after claims that the Prime Minister’s schedule for a visit to Cheshire was left on a train.

According to the Mirror, the note was found on the floor of a first-class carriage, this was on a train heading from Manchester to Edinburgh in January.

The document outlined details of a private address where Theresa May was attending an evening meal.

The Mirror also said, that the briefing was found at around midday on the day of the trip by a member of the public.

As well as this the paper had details of a hotel where the Prime Minister would spend several hours signing documents and making phone calls.

A government spokesman said: “We have been made aware of claims around a government document and will investigate accordingly.”

A former royal bodyguard, Inspector Ken Wharfe, told the Mirror: “In today’s environment, it becomes a serious security matter when documents like this detailing the hourly movements of a protected person are misplaced. That’s just not acceptable.”

