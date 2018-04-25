How rich is the new royal baby?

Hint: Littlest royal will boost the UK economy by millions

Ever since the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge showed off their 8lbs 7oz baby boy to the world on the steps of the Lindo Wing, the littlest royal has already become a centre of attraction for the world.

Born to Kate Middleton, who is worth at least £5m according to Wealth-X, and Prince William, whose wealth is said to be between $25-$40m as per Business Insider, the royal baby boy will be fifth in line to the throne after Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte.

According to Forbes, the royal family is worth $88bn and generates more than £1.8bn for the UK’s economy every year.

And this is not all. “The birth of the new Prince will bring joy around the country, boosting the British economy,” David Haigh, CEO of Brand Finance.

According to the consultancy company, the royal baby is likely add £50m to the UK economy by apparently stimulating short-term sales of souvenirs and memorabilia as ‘it is a tremendous marketing opportunity for British producers and retailers of baby products who can reference the royal baby in their promotional campaigns’.

The company also believes that Prince George adds £75m to the UK economy annually, while his younger sister brings in an even higher £100m.