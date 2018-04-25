High probability of a Brexit deal with EU, says David Davis

Here’s what he said today

Brexit minister David Davis said today that he believed that there was a high probability that Britain would negotiate a deal to leave the European Union.

Telling a parliamentary committee of lawmakers that there was only a tiny probability of a no deal, he said: “I think the massively higher probability is a deal.”

MPs will hold a non-binding vote on the issue on Thursday after the Lords voted for some form of future customs union. Davis also said that the Commons motion on the final Brexit deal, expected this autumn, could be amended by MPs.