Here's what ex-spy's daughter said after the poisoning attack

Daughter of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, Yulia, has issued a statement today saying the “entire episode is somewhat disorientating”.

“I woke up over a week ago now and am glad to say my strength is growing daily,” the 33-year-old said following the attacks on her and her father in Britain last month.

“I am sure you appreciate that the entire episode is somewhat disorientating, and I hope that you’ll respect my privacy and that of my family during the period of my convalescence,” ahe added.

Her statement was released by the UK police.