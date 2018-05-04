Here’s how: Sex scandal hits Nobel Prize for Literature 2018

Find out here

The Swedish Academy, which has been in crisis over its handling of allegations against the husband of a member, has announced today morning that no Nobel Prize for Literature will be given this year as it attempts to come to terms with the unprecedented fallout.

She has since quit, as have the academy’s head and four other members.

“The present decision was arrived at in view of the currently diminished Academy and the reduced public confidence in the Academy,” it said in a statement today.

“Work on the selection of a laureate is at an advanced stage and will continue as usual in the months ahead but the Academy needs time to regain its full complement, engage a larger number of active members and regain confidence in its work, before the next Literature Prize winner is declared.”

For the first time in 75 years, the academy will now announce the 2018 winner along with the 2019 winner next year.