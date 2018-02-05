Health secretary hits back at Donald Trump for NHS 'broke and not working' tweet

Labour leader also responds to Trump’s ‘wrong’ tweet

Just hours after Donald Trump tweeted against the UK healthcare system saying that “thousands of people are marching in the UK” because the NHS “is going broke”, Jeremy Hunt has hit back at the US President.

The health secretary posted: “I may disagree with claims made on that march but not ONE of them wants to live in a system where 28m people have no cover. NHS may have challenges but I’m proud to be from the country that invented universal coverage - where all get care no matter the size of their bank balance.”

Earlier today, the US president had tweeted: “The Democrats are pushing for Universal HealthCare while thousands of people are marching in the UK because their U system is going broke and not working. Dems want to greatly raise taxes for really bad and non-personal medical care. No thanks!”

The Democrats are pushing for Universal HealthCare while thousands of people are marching in the UK because their U system is going broke and not working. Dems want to greatly raise taxes for really bad and non-personal medical care. No thanks! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2018

Trump’s remarks come amid demonstrations near Downing Street last week, reports suggest. Demonstrators marched through London carrying placards stating “kick the Tories out” and “more staff, more beds, more funds”.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn also responded to Trump’s tweet, saying: “Wrong. People were marching because we love our NHS and hate what the Tories are doing to it. Healthcare is a human right.”