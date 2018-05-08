Hawaii volcano: Watch dramatic video of lava engulfing a car

Volcano has forced 1,700 people to flee their residences

Just a week after Kilauea volcano erupted spewing flames and high levels of sulfur dioxide up in the air, a dramatic video has now emerged showing the lava engulfing an entire Ford Mustang on the streets.

So far, the volcano has already destroyed 35 homes and buildings and forced 1,700 people to flee their residences.



‘Be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice,’ the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency said in an alert on its website.

The volcano, one of five on the island, erupted last week after a series of earthquakes, Geological Survey reported on its website.

