Hatton Garden diamond heist: Man held on suspicion of burglary

The ‘largest burglary in English legal history’

A 57-year-old man has been held and items have been seized over the Hatton Garden heist in which £25m worth of jewellery was stolen.

Scotland Yard added that the man was arrested after a search warrant was carried out at an address in Islington yesterday.

“A number of items were seized from the address” and the man is currently in custody.

Branded as the “largest burglary in English legal history” wherein the raiders disguised as workmen and entered through a lift shaft of the now defunct Hatton Garden Safety Deposit Ltd over Easter bank holiday in 2015.

They had used a diamond-tipped drill to cut a hole through the vault walls. Follwoing this, six men were jailed in 2016.

Prosecutors said John “Kenny” Collins, Daniel Jones, Terry Perkins and Brian Reader benefited by an estimated £13.69m from the burglary, but only £4.3m had been recovered.