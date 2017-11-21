Hammond set for shorter Budget speech than normal

53 minutes, three sips of water, 28 mentions of ‘million’ and four references to ‘student loans’ – the Budget in numbers

Philip Hammond’s Budget speech is set to last 53 minutes – two minutes shorter than his speech in March, according to spread betting firm Sporting Index.

The spread betting experts have tallied up the expected numbers of Chancellor Philip Hammond’s speech ahead of Wednesday’s Budget reveal, and believe he is expected to go for three sips of water during his speech.

Sporting Index also predict Hammond’s speech will include 28 mentions of ‘million’ and see House of Commons’ Deputy Speaker, MP Lindsay Hoyle, call for order in the house twice.

The elephant in the room could be the impact of the EU Referendum on Britain’s economy, and it’s expected that the Chancellor will utter the words ‘Brexit’ twice during the speech in Parliament.

With household incomes expected to be high on the Chancellor’s agenda, the city-based firm have quoted four mentions of ‘student loans’.

Philip Hammond’s planned ‘tax on age’ has been widely discussed recently, and the plans to help support younger workers with tax breaks mean that there’s likely to be one mention of ‘restack the deck’ during the Budget speech.

Ed Fulton, political spokesman for Sporting Index, said: “March’s 55-minute speech was fairly lengthy, and with plenty on the agenda we think Philip Hammond will be pushing the hour mark once again with his Autumn instalment. After wading through Brexit, taxes, student loans and everything in between, our prediction for Wednesday’s address is 53 minutes.

“Hammond has been vocal in the past few weeks in lowering expectations around potential loosening of the purse strings, so we expect him to mention ‘million’ and ‘billion’ a total of 28 and 25 times respectively.”