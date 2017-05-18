Half a million young women out of work need to be given a reason to vote

According to Young Women’s Trust

Data released today by the Office for National Statistics shows that 474,000 women aged 16-24, are out of work and full-time education. Those who are working face stagnating wages, as pay growth has slowed to 2.1 per cent. The cost of living continues to increase, with yesterday’s inflation figures reaching 2.7 per cent. Commenting, Young Women’s Trust chief executive Dr Carole Easton OBE said:



“Today’s figures show that half a million young women are now out of work and full-time education. Those in work face stagnating wages, while the cost of food and other basics is rising. This is making life even harder for thousands of young women – many of whom are already skipping meals and using food banks in a struggle to make ends meet.



“Young women tell us they want to work and be able to live independently, but insecure work, low pay and a lack of jobs are holding them back. It’s not just families that are losing out from this but businesses and the economy too.



“Millions of young women’s votes are at stake in this election. Politicians must commit to improving young people’s prospects – or even more will be driven to food banks and the economy will suffer. Young Women’s Trust is calling on all parties to pledge to invest in jobs and skills for young women, improve support at job centres and end the discrimination that sees young people paid less than their older counterparts for the same work.”