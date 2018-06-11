Grenfell incident: PM will 'always regret' this

Here’s what she wrote today

Theresa May will “always regret” not meeting the residents of Grenfell Tower in the immediate aftermath of the disaster, saying that her actions were “not good enough”.

Writing in the Evening Standard today ahead of the one-year anniversary, May said that she understood her actions may have made it appear that she “didn’t care” but she wanted to make clear that was “never the case”.

She further writes: “What I did not do on that first visit was meet the residents and survivors who had escaped the blaze. But the residents of Grenfell Tower needed to know that those in power recognised and understood their despair. And I will always regret that by not meeting them that day, it seemed as though I didn’t care.”

As many as 72 people died in the blaze last year June.