Government set to publish White Paper

Latest on the Brexit news…

Prime Minister Theresa May has said she will publish her Brexit plans in the White Paper formal policy document.

The PM said she recognised an “appetite” for the White Paper.

Many Conservative MPs had joined Labour asking for the move also.

The news comes after the Supreme Court ruled that MPs must be given a vote when it comes to Brexit negotiations.

The parliamentary bill could be released as early as Thursday.

May would like to invoke Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty by the end of March.