Government publishes draft Brexit legislation

The latest on Brexit…

The government has published a draft legislation which will enable the UK to begin the process of leaving the EU.

The European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill has been released after the Supreme Court ruled that the legislation is required.

Labour Leader, Jeremy Corbyn has asked his MPs to back the new bill so that May can trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty.

The Prime Minister has said she would like to begin Brexit negotiations by the end of March.

The bill is set to be debated by MPs on Tuesday, the sitting could last until midnight. It will clear the commons by the 8 February, after this it will then move to the House of Lords.