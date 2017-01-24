Government loses Brexit appeal

The latest news on Brexit…

The Supreme Court has ruled that parliament must be given the right to vote on whether the government can begin Brexit negotiations.

The new ruling means that Prime Minister Theresa May cannot begin formal talks with the EU without MPs backing.

However, this is expected to happen in time for the governments original deadline of 31 March.

The court also ruled that the Scottish Parliament, Welsh and Northern Irish assemblies do not need a say in the matter.

Campaigners had argued that denying MPs the right to vote would be undemocratic.

The judges rejected the case put by ministers with a majority of eight to three.