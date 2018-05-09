Government 'disappointed' after hat-trick Brexit defeat

Find out why

PM Theresa May is disappointed by a series of defeats in Britain’s upper house of parliament over her plans to leave the EU, her spokesman said today.

The House of Lords voted against her plans to leave the EU’s single market after Brexit and voted to strip out the fixed timing for Britain to leave the EU in March next year. The Government suffered a third defeat as peers backed retaining key aspects of the single market by continued participation in the European Economic Area.

“We are disappointed by the votes last night … the legislation is intended to deliver the smooth Brexit which is in the interests of everybody in the UK,” the spokesman said. “We will not accept attempts to use this legislation to stop us taking back control of our money, our laws and our borders.”