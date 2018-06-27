Giant inflatable 'Trump baby' smashes fundraising target

The balloon may take over London skies during Trump visit

British opponents of Donald Trump have unveiled a 6m tall, orange inflatable helium balloon, which looks like Donald Trump, which they hope to launch over London skyline to mock the US president when he visits next month.

Trump is expected to make a three-day visit to the UK in July and meet Queen Elizabeth and Prime Minister Theresa May.

The crowd-funders behind the balloon have already broken their initial target (within 48 hours) and have raised close to £11,000 ($14,500), according to the online site.

“After a lot of discussion about what would be most in keeping with the spirit of why people have been donating to this project, we’ve decided that the very best thing we can do with the surplus is to send #TrumpBaby out to follow little Donald around the world on his diplomatic demolition derby,” the page’s latest updateread.