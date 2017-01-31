George Osborne is starting a new role - here's what you need to know about it

What is the ex-chancellor up to?

The McCain Institute for International Leadership has named George Osborne as the Institute’s first Kissinger Fellow.

George Osborne, currently the Conservative Member of Parliament for Tatton, Cheshire, served as the Chancellor of the Exchequer from 2010 to 2016, during which time he displayed the kind of vision and imagination the McCain Institute and Kissinger Fellowship seek to encourage.

“My friend Henry Kissinger is a statesman who has made the world safer for our shared interests, and by so doing, safer for the common ideals of the transatlantic community,” said Senator McCain. “I am pleased to learn the Institute has selected George Osborne as the inaugural Kissinger Fellow. George has shown strong and thoughtful leadership throughout his career and proved incredibly able as Chancellor. At a time when the great democracies of the world are facing challenges such as we have not seen for generations, we need strong, values-driven leaders like George Osborne.”

“I am very honoured to be named the McCain Institute’s first Kissinger Fellow. I have long admired Henry Kissinger and John McCain – and count myself fortunate to know both these extraordinary leaders,” said Osborne. “I look forward to using this opportunity to work with the McCain Institute to see how we best promote our western values and secure a stable world order in this time of change.”