General election: Theresa May will not take part in TV debates

MPs are expected to back an early election

Theresa May has told the BBC that she will not take part in any TV debates for the planned upcoming election.

May told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that she much preferred “to get out and about and meet voters”.

ITV is the first broadcaster to announce a TV debate ahead of the poll, May announced on Tuesday that she would like to hold a general election on the 8 June.

Meanwhile Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn accused the PM of “dodging” a head-to-head showdown.

May has promised a “strong and stable leadership” if she comes out on top.

MPs are expected to back the general election in a vote on Wednesday.

