General election 2017: Labour to scrap May’s Brexit plans

Labour has said it will scrap Theresa May’s Brexit plans, the party also said it would guarantee the rights of EU residents before talks start, if it wins the election.

Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer said Labour wanted a different deal that would prioritise jobs and work rights.

The Labour party is also looking to obtain an early deal on transitional arrangements to help with the UK’s departure in 2019.

The Conservatives have said that only they have a clear Brexit plan.

The Tories are also hoping take seats from Labour on the 8 June which voted to leave the EU.

Ahead of May’s campaign visit to Wales on Tuesday, she said the Brexit vote should have been a “wake-up call for a generation of politicians who have taken the people for granted for too long”, but instead other parties had “closed ranks”.

Most of Labour’s MPs backed the Remain vote in the referendum which took place last year.