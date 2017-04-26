General election 2017: Labour promises NHS workers a pay rise

This is what Labour has set out

The Labour party has promised those working for the NHS will get a pay rise and there will also be no tuition fees for student nurses and midwives.

Labour also stated that these policies would help address staffing shortages in England.

However, the Conservatives have said Labour’s nonsensical economic policies will put the health services at risk.

Health Minister Philip Dunne, said: A strong NHS needs a strong economy. Only Theresa May and the Conservatives offer the strong and stable leadership we need to secure our growing economy and with it, funding for the NHS and its dedicated staff,”

Labour has currently set out three specific guarantees:

Scrapping the one per cent pay cap in place this Parliament so that pay is increased to a “sustainable level” for all NHS staff

Reversing the end of bursaries and introduction of tuition fees planned for August for student nurses and midwives

Tougher rules on safe staffing levels in NHS settings

Shadow health secretary Jon Ashworth, said: “Enough is enough. What is bad for NHS staff is bad for patients too. Short staffing means reduced services and a threat to patient safety.

“Labour’s new guarantees for NHS staff will help keep services running at the standards which England’s patients expect.”