General Election 2017: Jeremy Corbyn will stay as Labour leader even if the party loses
This is what Corbyn said
Jeremy Corbyn has said he will not quit as Labour leader even if his party loses the upcoming General Election.
He told Buzzfeed News: “I was elected leader of this party and I’ll stay leader of this party.”
Labour are currently behind the Conservatives in the polls. The Tories are seeing a lead of just under 20 per cent in most trackers.
If Corbyn refuses to step down, it will be the first time since 1987 that a leader of the opposition stayed in the job after a General Election defeat. Labour is expected to gain fewer seats than the party had after the 2015 poll.
Corbyn insisted he was “serious” about winning the election.
He said: “I’m going all over the country on this because ours is an election to win. We’re fighting a campaign to win.”