G7 latest: Trump lashes out at allies, 'dishonest' Trudeau

11 June 2018 | By Purvai Dua

Donald Trump

Here’s what happened

President Donald Trump, who is now in Singapore for a landmark summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, has tweeted that “Fair Trade is now to be called Fool Trade if it is not Reciprocal”.

The words come just hours after the US leader fired off a string of angry tweets criticising America’s closest allies following the G7 summit in Canada. “They pay only a fraction of the cost - and laugh,” Trump wrote, adding that the EU needed to pay “much more” to help fund the international military alliance.

Not only this, Trump also launched a vicious attack on Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, saying he is “very dishonest and weak” and “acts hurt when called out”. This was after Trudeau refused to endorse the G-7 declaration and vowed retaliatory action over the US tariffs.

White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow has also accused Canada of making “polarizing” statements about the United States’ trade policy, and said Trump had to pull out of a joint statement because his Canadian counterpart had “stabbed us in the back.”

