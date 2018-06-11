G7 latest: Trump lashes out at allies, 'dishonest' Trudeau

Here’s what happened

President Donald Trump, who is now in Singapore for a landmark summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, has tweeted that “Fair Trade is now to be called Fool Trade if it is not Reciprocal”.

Fair Trade is now to be called Fool Trade if it is not Reciprocal. According to a Canada release, they make almost 100 Billion Dollars in Trade with U.S. (guess they were bragging and got caught!). Minimum is 17B. Tax Dairy from us at 270%. Then Justin acts hurt when called out! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2018

The words come just hours after the US leader fired off a string of angry tweets criticising America’s closest allies following the G7 summit in Canada. “They pay only a fraction of the cost - and laugh,” Trump wrote, adding that the EU needed to pay “much more” to help fund the international military alliance.

Not only this, Trump also launched a vicious attack on Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, saying he is “very dishonest and weak” and “acts hurt when called out”. This was after Trudeau refused to endorse the G-7 declaration and vowed retaliatory action over the US tariffs.

PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, “US Tariffs were kind of insulting” and he “will not be pushed around.” Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow has also accused Canada of making “polarizing” statements about the United States’ trade policy, and said Trump had to pull out of a joint statement because his Canadian counterpart had “stabbed us in the back.”

