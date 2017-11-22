Funniest reactions to the Autumn 2017 Budget
Worthy of a chuckle…
Small business owners right now … #Budget2017 #VATpic.twitter.com/wEfm5AQfns
— Blue Rocket (@BlueRocketAcc) November 22, 2017
Duties on beers, wines and spirits will be frozen #Budget2017 pic.twitter.com/BdHKeiOiBV
— Accountancy Age (@AccountancyAge) November 22, 2017
#Budget2017 Phil: You’re a ‘millennial’ Jamie, what do you want?
Me: Er.. you know, a reduction in the deficit and an economy working for the many.
Phil: Hmm could be tricky, anything else?
Me: Umm.. maybe a new railcard, cheaper beer & better metros?
Phil: Deal! Chancellor out! pic.twitter.com/WrHAYGTgJE
— Jamie Hardesty (@jamieBdaily) November 22, 2017
Philip Hammond on Kezia Dugdale - “I’m Labour get me out of here.”#Thuglife. #Budget2017 pic.twitter.com/oGk6bNXzHh
— Melton Blue (@MeltonBlue) November 22, 2017
“Thank god for the Tory’s millennial railcard. Just a few less avocados and I’ll be able to afford that mortgage.” Said no young person. Ever. #Budget2017
— Momentum (@PeoplesMomentum) November 22, 2017
‘Sorry Jeremy Clarkson, not the first time you’ve been snubbed by Hammond and May’ #Budget2017 is Hammond playing the Edinburgh Fringe next year?
— Dan O’Donoghue (@MrDanDonoghue) November 22, 2017
Can someone remind Philip Hammond he is delivering a Budget speech, not giving a stand-up comedy performance! #Budget2017
— Andrew Sentance (@asentance) November 22, 2017
This feels like the worst best man speech ever #Budget2017 #strepsils
— Jamie McDonald (@JamieHeaste) November 22, 2017
Two Hammond jokes in a minute: “I did take the precaution of asking my Right Honorable Friend the precaution of bringing a packet of cough sweets, just in case” then “this is the bit with the long economicky words in it” #Budget2017
— Nick Phipps (@nickphippssky) November 22, 2017