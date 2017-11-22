Funniest reactions to the Autumn 2017 Budget

Worthy of a chuckle…

Duties on beers, wines and spirits will be frozen #Budget2017 pic.twitter.com/BdHKeiOiBV — Accountancy Age (@AccountancyAge) November 22, 2017

#Budget2017 Phil: You’re a ‘millennial’ Jamie, what do you want?

Me: Er.. you know, a reduction in the deficit and an economy working for the many.

Phil: Hmm could be tricky, anything else?

Me: Umm.. maybe a new railcard, cheaper beer & better metros?

Phil: Deal! Chancellor out! pic.twitter.com/WrHAYGTgJE — Jamie Hardesty (@jamieBdaily) November 22, 2017

Philip Hammond on Kezia Dugdale - “I’m Labour get me out of here.”#Thuglife. #Budget2017 pic.twitter.com/oGk6bNXzHh — Melton Blue (@MeltonBlue) November 22, 2017

“Thank god for the Tory’s millennial railcard. Just a few less avocados and I’ll be able to afford that mortgage.” Said no young person. Ever. #Budget2017 — Momentum (@PeoplesMomentum) November 22, 2017

‘Sorry Jeremy Clarkson, not the first time you’ve been snubbed by Hammond and May’ #Budget2017 is Hammond playing the Edinburgh Fringe next year? — Dan O’Donoghue (@MrDanDonoghue) November 22, 2017

Can someone remind Philip Hammond he is delivering a Budget speech, not giving a stand-up comedy performance! #Budget2017 — Andrew Sentance (@asentance) November 22, 2017

This feels like the worst best man speech ever #Budget2017 #strepsils — Jamie McDonald (@JamieHeaste) November 22, 2017