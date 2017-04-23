French citizens in London wait 'three hours' to vote for French elections

Here’s what happened

French citizens living in London have been forced to wait hours to vote at South Kensington’s French Embassy Sunday.

Voters took to the polls to vote for the French elections in the first round of France’s presidential elections, people blasted organisers for “discouraging” voters.

The French frontrunners for the presidency are thought to be François Fillon, Benoît Hamon, Marine Le Pen, Jean-Luc Mélenchon and Emmanuel Macron.

Many people took to social media and complained of “bad organisation” and other said that they waited for three hours.

One person said on Twitter: “I have NEVER seen queues this long. SO proud of all the Frenchies in London - 3hrs+ is DEDICATION TO DEMOCRACY.”

Cassandra Vinograd posted this video Sunday saying on Twitter: “Line in London to vote in French election — this isn’t even half of it.”

Meanwhile people in Montreal Canada Sunday are also voting. Francois Zeller posted this unbelievable footage of the queue.

Sunday the streets of France have 7,000 soldiers and 50,000 police officers have been deployed at polling stations across France after Thursday’s terror attack in the Champs Elysees.