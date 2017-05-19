Five leaders come face to face as May and Corbyn sit out of election debate

The latest

The leaders of five political parties have taken part in a TV debate. Both Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn sat out.

During the debate, there was little conflict between the Lib Dems, SNP, Plaid Cymru and the Green Party but they all clashed with UKIP’s Paul Nuttall.

The subject of Brexit was brought up a lot and many leaders turned their fire on to the absence of Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn.

The ITV debate took place in Salford.

Lib Dem Tim Farron, SNP Nicola Sturgeon, Plaid Cymru’s Leanne Wood and Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas all backed staying in the EU.

The four pro-EU parties warned of an “extreme Brexit”. Both Farron and Lucas believe people should get the chance to vote in another EU referendum.

Nuttall hit back with Brexit “is where our future lies.”

This debate was the first of several election specials which are scheduled to take place ahead of the 8 June election.

The BBC is set to broadcast a Question Time special on the 2 June where May and Corbyn will face audience questions consecutively.