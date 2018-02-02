Favourite Rees-Mogg backed into 4/1 for Tory leader

Here’s what bookies say

Jacob Rees-Mogg is being heavily backed to become the next permanent leader of the Conservatives with Ladbrokes.

In a week of increased scrutiny on Theresa May’s position of both leader of her country and party, political punters are placing serious cash on Rees-Mogg becoming the next leader of the Tories, and the bookies have been forced to trim his odds into 4/1 (from 5/1).

Michael Gove (8/1) has also been a popular bet in recent days, along with 20/1 outsider Dominic Raab.

Jessica Bridge of Ladbrokes said: “Rees-Mogg may be playing it cool, but money keeps coming in on him taking over the reins and his odds have been cut accordingly.”



Ladbrokes latest betting for next permanent leader of the Conservatives:

Jacob Rees-Mogg 4/1

Boris Johnson 7/1

Michael Gove 8/1

Andrea Leadsom 10/1

Amber Rudd 12/1

Jeremy Hunt 14/1

Gavin Williamson 16/1

20/1 bar